Emergency tree cutting to be carried out in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council will be carrying out emergency tree cutting along Marymount Avenue in Carrick-on-Shannon from Monday 10th January until Wednesday 12th January.
The road will be closed to all traffic on this one-way system. Local Access will be provided. Mount Temple, Árd Álainn and the Education Centre will be affected by this closure.
