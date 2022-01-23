Night time road closures in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

A number of roads will be temporarily closed around Carrick-on-Shannon from Monday, January 24 to Wednesday, January 26 by Leitrim County Council.

The roads will be closed due to the Public Realm Improvement Works.

The roads affected are:

1. R903-4 & R903-5 (Main Street, Carrick on Shannon) from the Leitrim Road Junction to Church Lane Junction.

2. L3398 (Priest’s Lane, Carrick on Shannon) from Main Street Junction to the Junction with L33982 (Link Road).

3. Leitrim Road from Main Street Junction to the Junction with L33982 (Link Road).

Two-way traffic will be permitted for periods of the proposed closure period on the Leitrim Road, L33982 (Link Road),L3398 (Priest’s Lane) and on Main Street from the Town Clock Junction to Church Lane Junction.

The alternative route: Traffic will be diverted at the Shannon Roundabout Via the N4 to the Attirory Roundabout, then North along the R299 (Castlecarra Road) and then West along the R280 and vis versa.

The alternative route to access the Town Centre - Traffic will be diverted Via the Old Dublin Road to the Shannon Roundabout, then West along the N4 and then via the L3399-4 (The Quays) to St George’s Terrace.

The proposed closure will commence on Monday the 24th January to Wednesday the 26th January 2022, from 7pm to 7am for all three nights, ending on Thursday 27th January at 7am.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.