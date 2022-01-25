Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival meeting

Carrick Carnival are considering a festival/event in Carrick-on-Shannon this summer
Now that restrictions are lifting and things are beginning to open up Carrick Carnival are considering a festival/event in Carrick-on-Shannon this summer.
According to their Facebook page they need your help. “This event will not happen on its own. At the moment we have no committee, no plans, no bookings etc so we need as many people as possible to come on board and help. If there is no support it simply will not happen this year.
“If you are interested and would like to help please come along to a public meeting in The Tipsy Tailor, Main St. on Tuesday, Feb 1 at 7pm.”
