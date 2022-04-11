Leitrim County Council share information poster to assist Ukrainian refugees arriving in the county

Leitrim County Council has shared a special poster to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in the county to source information on the supports that are available.
The poster also includes a QR code link to help make accessing the information easier for the new arrivals. Further information on the supports is also provided at https://ecs.page.link/PDnZ3
