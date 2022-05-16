Search

16 May 2022

Leitrim gets creative for Drawing Day with The Dock

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 May 2022 12:00 PM

Join us for The Big Draw with artist Andy Parsons as we celebrate drawing in association with National Gallery of Ireland on Saturday, May 21.

People from across Leitrim are invited to grab a pencil and paper on Saturday 21st May to join artist Andy Parsons and the National Gallery of Ireland in National Drawing Day. Now in its eighteenth year, the annual event will see the Gallery joined by over 70 arts centres, galleries, museums and libraries across the country to celebrate drawing.


The Dock is one of 74 venues around the country that will host free events where people can drop in and draw. Between 12noon and 2pm you can dive into a giant world of exploration as Andy hosts a workshop that explores ideas around scale. We will have giant sheets of paper and want those who come long to get involved using collage, charcoal, inks, chalks and bamboo sticks to draw with.


So, if you want to learn how you draw your own hand so that it's bigger than your whole body or draw a leaf so that it is bigger than a whole tree then book a space now on www.thedock.ie  The event is free but while the drawings will be big the space is small so there is a limit on the number of people we can fit in! You can also book a space by phoning (071) 9650828.

