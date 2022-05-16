Search

16 May 2022

Visiting restrictions easing at Sligo Hospital today

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 May 2022 11:18 AM

Visiting restrictions have been eased at Sligo University Hospital from today, Monday (May 16) following a review of visiting times.

Visitors no longer need to make an appointment. Visiting hours will be between 6pm and 8pm with one visit per patient.

Up to two people can attend during the visit. Visits outside 6-8pm can be facilitated for End of Life care or on compassionate grounds via prior arrangement with the ward manager.

All visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask and perform good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital.

Anyone planning to visit the hospital is asked not to visit if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.


There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

