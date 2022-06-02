Carrick Carnival activities for Thursday, June 2

A Taste of Carrick will kick off in the carpark adjacent to Moon River this evening
The popular Carrick Carnival returns to our county town today, Thursday, June 2.
Kicking off events is the Taste of Carrick in the Moonriver Carpark this evening between 5pm and 8pm. Entry is €10 with tokens and you can buy more tokens if you need them. Chef Sham Hanifa will be broadcasting to the nation on Virgin Media Ireland’s 6 o’clock Show.
Music will also be on offer and there will be an Air show at 6.45pm.
For more see: Carrick Carnival | Facebook
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.