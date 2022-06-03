Carrick Carnival activities for Friday, June 3

There are workshops at The Dock Arts Centre today
There is plenty of entertainment lined up for the second day of the Carrick Carnival including:
A free Meditation Work Shop at the People's Park at 10am. Please note this must be pre-booked.
This will be followed by a Mindfulness workshop at 10.45am. This must also be pre-booked.
There will be two Hullabaloo Workshops at The Dock Arts Centre. The first starts at 3.30pm and the second is at 4.45pm. Please pre-book both at The Dock.
The Battle of the Bands will kick off in the Market Yard from 7pm to 10pm.
For more details see Carrick Carnival | Facebook
