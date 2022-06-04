Carrick Carnival activities for Saturday, June 4

There is a packed line-up of events for Carrick Carnival this Saturday, June 4 including:

The Willow Woman Workshop at the Red Bank Restaurant from 10am to 12.30pm. This event must be pre-booked.

A free kid's fun day in the People's Park from 12pm to 5pm.

Entertainment will be provided by a Brass Band at St Mary's Church. This free event starts at 12 noon.

There will be a free display following the Willow Woman Workshop at the Red Bank Restaurant from 12.30 to 1.30pm.

HuKuna Matata will be staging a free acrobatics show at the Market Yard from 12.30 to 1pm.

There will be a display of vintage cars at the Chamber carpark from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Knickaty Knack's Krafty Corner is hosting a workshop at the Red Bank Restaurant from 2pm to 3pm. Pre-booking is required.

The Tennis Club is holding a Club Open Day from 2pm to 4pm.

There will also be a free event featuring community sports clubs at the People's Park from 2pm to 5pm and a free community groups event at the Market Yard, also between 2pm and 5pm.

The brass band will be performing again at St Mary's Church at 2.30pm.

A second Knickaty Knack Krafty Corner Workshop will be held at the Red Bank from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. Pre-booking is required.

HuKuna Matata will be staging a free acrobatics show in the Chamber Carpark from 4.45pm.

The brass band will be performing again at the Linear Park at 4.30pm.

Finally, The Sky's A Lie free event is running at The Dock from 10pm to 12am.

For more information see Carrick Carnival (facebook.com)