Frustration over ongoing closure of Leitrim Civil Registration Service office

There is growing frustration over the continued closure of the Civil Registration service (Births, Death and Marriage) office for Leitrim.
Highlighting the issue, Cllr Brendan Barry noted that the office has been closed since May 20.
“I have been told that this closure is temporary until a person is recruited for the job and that it will reopen then,” he said.
“It is disappointing and not good enough that the recruitment process wasn't done sooner so there would be no loss of service and inconvenience for people in Co Leitrim.”
He noted that anyone trying to contact the Leitrim office will be asked to call the Sligo office on 0719155115.
“The staff in Sligo will do all they can to help and facilitate people by doing as much as they can over the phone,” said Cllr Barry.
“I expect that the increased workload though could cause delays, so people should allow extra time,” he added.
The Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballinamore Municipal District pointed out that anyone, for example intending to get married have to present to a Registrar at least three months before the wedding.
“So I would advise people to book an appointment well in advance,” urged Cllr Barry.
