Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Aideen Burke

My name is Aideen Burke. I live in the village of Dromod.

My sponsor is Áirc Damhsa dance club. I am a primary school teacher in St. Mary’s Primary School in Strokestown. There are 6 in my family.

What do you see as the most important issue young Irish people are facing today?

Personally, I think one of the most challenging things about being a young person today in Ireland is the pressure they feel to live up to lives they see on social media. I think we’ve seen in recent years how fast social media has grown and how it can play such a huge role in people’s lives. We see people making careers out of posting on Instagram or tik tok, making videos about skincare, make up, clothes styling etc. Although I find it great to get ideas, I think there can be a lot of pressure to look as nice as the model you’ve seen online or to travel the world with your best friends when in reality, we all don’t have perfect acne free skin to wear whatever makeup we want. It also gives the impression that all of these influencers have these perfect lives, are always happy and can do whatever they want. When in reality, everyone has their bad days, they just don’t document it and it definitely takes a lot more work than what we can see from one picture. So I definitely think trying to distinguish between ‘instagram’ vs ‘reality’ on social media can be a huge challenge for young people.

Why did I want to get involved with the Rose of Tralee?

I was actually inspired to enter the Rose of Tralee this year by 2 former roses that I know. Having spoken to previous participants, I found myself captivated by the amazing stories they have told me about the wonderful experiences they have had being involved with the festival and the life-long friends they have made. I also think it would be a fantastic opportunity to represent the beautiful county of Leitrim and give back to the community.