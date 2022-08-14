Power outages reported in Leitrim following thunderstorms

Power outages
65 customers have lost power in the Gorvagh area of South Leitrim this evening. Power is not expected to be restored until nearly midnight tonight.
This follows two separate faults this evening impacting 2500 homes in the wider Carrick-on-Shannon. ESB Networks say that power was restored in less than an hour of the fault reports.
The outages come following thunderstorm activity in the area
