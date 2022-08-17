Search

17 Aug 2022

Pride Flag raised outside offices of Leitrim County Council

Pride Flag raised outside offices of Leitrim County Council

17 Aug 2022 12:34 PM

In a historic ceremony the Pride Flag was raised outside of the offices of Leitrim County Council last Friday by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn.
The flag raising ceremony marked the start of the Leitrim Pride celebrations which involves events up and down the county as well as online until Sunday, August 21.
The Cathaoirleach, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn told those gathered for the flag raising that she was “honoured as Cathaoirleach of the County Council to accept an invite from the organising committee to this opening event of the Leitrim Pride Celebrations.
“Raising this rainbow flag today signifies our desire to be inclusive of the many diversities of those who choose to live and work within our communities,” she said.
“It should also remind and encourage us to challenge prejudice and discrimination around sexual orientation, gender identity and all forms of intolerance and hatred.
“By raising the rainbow flag today, an awareness and visibility of LGBTI+ members of our community is promoted, and it shows solidarity and support for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex community in Ireland and their friends and allies.
“Through the Leitrim Pride festival, it is hoped to better the lives of LGBTI+ people throughout all of the communities in our county.
“Finally, I wish to thank the Organisers of the Leitrim Pride Festival for inviting me as Cathaoirleach of the County Council to attend this event and raise the Pride Flag. I wish them every success with the Leitrim Pride festival this coming week.”
For details of the events as part of Leitrim Pride, or to book tickets see www.leitrimpride.ie/events  or check the social media platforms.

Local News

