Funding for children’s play and recreation facilities

Funding has been announced for children’s play and recreation facilities across Ireland. The purpose of the Scheme is to support new and existing play and recreation amenities for children and young people.

This includes the provision of new facilities and equipment, with an emphasis on the use of innovative design and the utilisation of non-traditional play spaces, or the refurbishment of existing play facilities. One of the criteria under this scheme is that the playground must be accessible to all children.

Local Authorities can benefit from funding for projects under the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation for up to €20,000. The total value of the Scheme is €250,000.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Dr Katherine Zappone TD, announcing the funding stated “My Department is delighted to announce we will be funding play and recreation projects around Ireland.

"My Department continues to work closely with the Local Authority Play and Recreation Network to agree priorities and criteria for funding allocations.”

"Further information on the fund can be obtained from the Local Authorities. Successful applications will be supported on a 50/50 basis with the Government and Local Authority providing matching funding.

"In 2017, 24 counties were funded by my Department with the largest award being €15,000 and the smallest being €5,000.”