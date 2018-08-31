Investigation into Belturbet bombings must be progressed

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith has called on the Justice Minister to pursue a full and comprehensive investigation into the Belturbet bombing.

Two teenagers were killed in the atrocity shortly after Christmas on the 28th December 1972.

Deputy Brendan Smith commented, “It’s over 40 years since this barbaric act of violence was carried out and to this day nobody has ever been brought to justice. This is extremely difficult for the families of Geraldine O'Reilly and Patrick Stanley, who were only teenagers at the time. Eight other people were injured in the attack and they are forced to live with the horrific memories of that day.

“It is deeply saddening that despite an intensive investigation involving the Gardaí, the Defence Forces and the authorities in Northern Ireland, nobody has ever been convicted of these murders.

“I raised the issue with the Minister for Justice again last month and I welcome the fact that he has stated that “the investigation into the bombing and the two murders has not been closed and An Garda Síochána will pursue any new evidence or information that is made available”.

“The fact that no-one has been held to account for this atrocity is yet another blight on our troubled past. I have strongly urged Minister Flanagan to establish a full and comprehensive investigation into the bombing so that the perpetrators of this horrific attack can be brought to justice.

“I am also strongly urging anyone with any information about the bombing to come forward to the Gardaí or PSNI”, concluded Deputy Smith.