Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Brady's Arva are now recruiting for the following positions: Service Manager, Sales Executive and Junior Office Assistant.

Due to continued expansion CQS Group is recruiting Quantity Surveyors at all levels in Mullingar, Sligo and London.

Westward Scania are recruiting a part-time Trainee Accounts Assistant.

A South Leitrim school seeks a part-time Secretary.

A busy bar/restaurant in the Mohill area is seeking part-time staff.

Childhood Days is seeking to recruit a Special Needs Assistant.

The Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (ETB) is seeking applications from a suitably qualified person for the position of Youthreach Resource Persons - Mohill.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.