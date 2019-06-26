Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in the region.
Praxis Care have a vacancy within their intellectual disability services for a team leader (full-time) and a support worker (full-time and part-time).
County Leitrim Job Club are running a job seeking skills programme. The courses include: job searching sourcing; cv preparation; cover letters and application forms; interview skills; basic computer skills; manual handling and customer service.
Nurse on Call are calling on nurses, midwives and care assistants. Work is now available for a huge variety of nursing roles.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
