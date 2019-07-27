Can you help to ensure the future of the Leitrim Guardian? Please come along to the AGM to find out more!

The committee behind Ireland's only county magazine - the Leitrim Guardian - is holding its AGM on August 8 at 8.30pm in Berry's Tavern, Drumshanbo.

The Leitrim Guardian has been published since 1968, and is a much loved part of our county's history.

New members of the committee are urgently required in order to secure the future of this historic journal. If you are interested in finding out more about the Leitrim Guardian and its work please come along to the AGM. Every little contribution helps.

The more hands we have on deck, the easier the job is for everyone. We welcome all to attend the AGM who would like to add their voice of support to the future of this historic publication. There are many different jobs, some large some small, but each task is essential and valuable. Please come along. Find out what you can do to help!

Should you wish to obtain further information or express your interest in joining the committee, please send an email with your contact details to the editor at leitrimguardian@gmail.com or to our secretary Fr John Sexton fjsexton@gmail.com or contact him at 0879438423.

Elections of officers for the coming year will take place at the AGM. We look forward to seeing you there.