Leitrim's public toilets still closed

You are free to travel the length and breath of County Leitrim and 20kms into another surrounding county, now that travel restrictions have eased - but you better use the toilet before you leave home!

As we all make plans this weekend to enjoy travel outside our 5km, after months of being stuck at home, the lack of toilet faciltities should be noted.

Those with young children will know too well the need to plan ahead for toilet stops, but the lack of toilet faciltities affects everyone. With restaurants, pubs, cafes and many shops still closed to the public there are very few options available for those caught short.

Leitrim County Council facilitate public toilets at six amenity sites across the county. Facilities at two of these sites, Dromod and Carrick-on-Shannon, are maintained by Waterways Ireland with Leitrim County Council contributing to their upkeep.

"At present due to the public health restrictions, the public toilets at all six location, including those maintained by Waterways Ireland, have not yet re-opened, however we continue to keep the situation under review," stated the local authority when queried about toilet faciltities this week.

A new website www.pee.ie have released a map filled with toilet options for those on the move, but the toilet options in Leitrim are sparse.

If you are looking for inspiration this weekend of where to visit in Leitrim check this out:

