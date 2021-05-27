Nominate family to share life stories on 'Vanishing Ireland'

Twenty years since the acclaimed Vanishing Ireland project began, author and historian, Turtle Bunbury is creating a new series of profile interviews with Ireland’s elders to share their life stories.

Kindly supported by SuperValu, former broadcaster and nations’ favourite Anne Doyle, are putting the call out to the people of Ireland to propose family members or friends over the age of 70, who would like to share their stories.

Vanishing Ireland with Turtle Bunbury is a podcast series of interviews with Ireland’s over 70’s, celebrating their life stories, challenges, courage, kindness and humour. The series seeks to document the very often, extraordinary lives of our older population in a way that celebrates the past while informing younger generations in shaping the future. This new series aims to highlight the wealth of humour, resilience and wisdom from Ireland’s elders. Created in audio format, Turtle will discuss life and its learnings with people across Ireland, saving and celebrating their voices for future generations.

Leitrim's very own Johnny Fyfe (who passed away in 2012) from Killegar had his interview included in ‘Vanishing Ireland, Further Chronicles of a Disappearing World: Volume 2’ published in 2009. Johnny spoke of his life and career as an estate manager, and how he looked after the beautiful Killegar house, owned by the 3rd Lord Kilbracken.

Speaking about the Vanishing Ireland Series, Bunbury says: “Twenty years ago, I teamed up with the renowned photographer James Fennell to create what became the first Vanishing Ireland book. We knew how important it was to chronicle the experience of our older generations, so many of whose fascinating lives were literally vanishing, unrecorded. Introducing the voices of Vanishing Ireland to the podcast generation is an entirely new departure for our elders but is deeply exciting and very much in keeping with our aims. It is my great hope that listening to these interviews - the wisdom, the humour, the memories - will enhance the way we live our own lives."

Taking part in the launch former broadcaster Anne Doyle added, “this is such a special series documenting the stories of the past so that they are captured in history forever. I am delighted to work alongside SuperValu and Turtle Bunbury to ensure these stories are available for many generations to come.

"I encourage you to enter family members to be part of this wonderful series. It’s high time we hear from our older generation and revisit our past with its rich history. We can all learn something from the experience.”

Those who would like to put forward friends or family over 70’s, are asked to email podcast@vanishingireland.com or visit www.vanishingireland.com . Closing date for entries is Friday June 4.

Also read: New Superintendent welcomed to Leitrim District