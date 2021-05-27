New Superintendent welcomed to Leitrim District

Chris Grogan has been appointed Superintendent of the Leitrim District. He recently took up his post and was welcomed to the area at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, May 25.

Introducing the new Super, Sgt Mick Hallagher said Chris Grogan had been Superintendent in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow and previously worked in Pearse Street Garda Station Dublin. He said we are fortunate that Mr Grogan will bring “those skills and experience to Leitrim.”

Solicitor Michael Keane welcomed Supt Grogan on behalf of the Leitrim Bar Association and said the former Roscommon County footballer has “an impressive CV.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he knew Chris Grogan’s father and informed the court Mr Grogan comes from “good stock.”

He told the new Superintendent that “pencils must be sharpened to meet the challenge” of solicitors in Carrick-on-Shannon court. He noted that Carrick-on-Shannon District Court is “one of the busiest in my area.” He concluded saying he hopes the Superintendent will stay and not leave for Longford like some of his other predecessors.

Superintendent Grogan thanked everyone for their kind words of support and said he hopes to progress the “smooth running of justice in this area.”

