Winner: Magical Mikala Mitchell crowned Leitrim's Next Superstar

We have our winner! After weeks of voting, thousands of votes and some hard decisions by our judges, we can reveal our #LeitrimsNext Superstar is Mikala Mitchell from Aughavas.

Mikala was the runaway winner of the public vote and impressed the judges with her beautiful raw version of Bufferly Fly Away by Miley Cyrus. She sang acoustically with her guitar.

The 17-year-old Leaving Certificat Student at Carrigallen Vocational School proved popular with the public and her friends from St Joseph's Ladies football team, Aughavas GAA and her school friends made sure she rose to the top.

Mikala received the good news of hier big win today while at school, she said “I am do delighted with winning and am so happy I entered the competition.”

She took the time to thank every person who voted for her along with the massive support she received locally. She also thanked the the other contestants and wished the other four finalists the best in the future.

Judge Patrick McGrath from The Landmark said Mikala was the "clear winner in my books, excellent song choice, something was just so sweet and wholesome about the whole thing, Mikala genuinely has a career as a musician ahead of her, so talented and spot on voice control."

Leo Logan from the award winning band The Vibes said, Mikala's song choice was "stunning."

"Mikala has a really pure tone to her voice and plays guitar to a very high standard also. Amazing work Mikala, keep it going."

Singer and songwriter Ailie Blunnie commented, "I really enjoyed this excellent and very moving performance by Mikala. The skill and sensitivity Mikala applies to her guitar-playing beautifully complements the depth, energy, emotion and quiet conviction of her vocal performance. There is a real magical quality to Mikala's performance. Very well done!"

The rock band KCD took second place, Natasha Harkin came in third, and sister Sophie and Aimee Gillard took fourth and fifth spots. Congrats to all who took part and made the final cut.

Mikala wins an opening gig in the Landmark Hotel, help recording her talent and €1,500 worth of local prizes!

Listen to Mikala Mitchell's winning song here.