Search

09/11/2021

Junior Minister Frank Feighan tests posivite for Covid

Junior Minister Frank Feighan tests posivite for Covid

Senator Frank Feighan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Junior Minister for Health  and Sligo Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus yesterday, and has received a positive result from a PCR test.

“Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday. As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result,” it said in a statement.

“Minister Feighan will continue to follow the public health advice, including working from home, and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.”

Meanwhile, opposition TDs called for more transparency around re-testing following environment minister Eamon Ryan’s Covid-19 test results.

On Saturday evening, Minister Ryan announced that his trip to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate conference was cancelled after he tested positive for the virus.

However, Ryan subsequently tested negative in a second test and announced that he would travel to the climate summit.

The Green Party leader was not symptomatic at any point.

Kevin Lunney reacts to three men being found guilty of his assault

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media