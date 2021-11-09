Junior Minister Frank Feighan tests posivite for Covid

Junior Minister for Health and Sligo Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus yesterday, and has received a positive result from a PCR test.

“Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday. As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result,” it said in a statement.

“Minister Feighan will continue to follow the public health advice, including working from home, and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.”

Meanwhile, opposition TDs called for more transparency around re-testing following environment minister Eamon Ryan’s Covid-19 test results.

On Saturday evening, Minister Ryan announced that his trip to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate conference was cancelled after he tested positive for the virus.

However, Ryan subsequently tested negative in a second test and announced that he would travel to the climate summit.

The Green Party leader was not symptomatic at any point.