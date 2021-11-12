Tidy Town results for Leitrim towns and villages

Tidy Towns
Carrick-on-Shannon took home the Gold and Dromod took Bronze in this year's Tidy Towns Comeptition.
Take a look at how owns and villages around the county were scored in 2021.
Category A
Cloone 325
Drumkeerin 317
Fenagh 311
Keshcarrigan 295
Newtowngore 281
Tullaghan 256
Category B
Dromod 340
Drumshanbo 324
Drumsna 318
Mohill 316
Carrigallen 283
Leitrim Village 254
Category C
Ballinamore 321
Dromahair 320
Kinlough 299
Manorhamilto0n 289
Category D
Carrick-on-Shannon 345
Congrats to all the Tidy Towns volunteers who work all year around to keep their local community looking clean and beautifully presented.
