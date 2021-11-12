Carrick-on-Shannon retain Gold Medal in Tidy Towns 2021

Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns volunteers taking a well deserved break. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Carrick-on-Shannon has retained it's Gold Medal in the Tidy Towns competition.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (12th November) announced Ennis, Co. Clare as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021.
The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country who were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.
Leitrim's County town retained the gold medal with 345 points in category D.
Dromod took home the bronze medal in category B with 340 points, it was also given the "highly commended" status.
Cloone village was also "commended" with 325 points, while Manorhamilton received an endeavour award after the town increased this year's points by 3.96% to give them 289.
See the results for all the towns and villages in the county:
