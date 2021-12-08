Report on Leitrim's newest tourism site due this month

Leitrim County Council are leading the presentation of an Options Report on the "Three Provinces" project in conjunction with Cavan and Longford local authorities. The report is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The council's project team expects to meet with the other local authorities and Fáilte Ireland to see how best to progress the project in early 2022.

The three townlands of Gulladoo, Leitrim, Corhanagh, Cavan and Fihoragh, Longford are the sites being explored.

Cllr Paddy O’Rourke said the project hopes to turn the site where three provinces meet (Connacht, Ulster and Leinster) into a new tourism site. He said he understood a number of meetings had already taken place. He said a community on the Longford side have identified a site, but he said Carrigallen as the “closest centre of population” needs to be ready for the tourism project as it could increase footfall within the county and add another stop on the itinerary for Leitrim tourists. He said there is great excitement in the area and that it could encourage new business in the locality.