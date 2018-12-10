21 homes and businesses impacted by power outage on Cavan/Leitrim border

Power outage impacting homes and businesses on the Cavan/Leitrim border

21 homes and businesses in the Cavan/Leitrim area are currently impacted by a power outage.

According to ESB Networks the properties have been without power since 8.31am this morning, Monday, December 10.

The estimated time of restoration of power is 2pm.

