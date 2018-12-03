Public meeting about plans to close St Mogue's College, Bawnboy

Following last week's shock news that Cavan ETB will close St Mogue's College, Bawnboy and St Bricin's College Belturbet to build a new secondary school in Ballyconnell, locals have announced a public meeting.

It is understood there is a lot of concern and unrest over the plans to close St Mogue's College in Bawnboy. A public meeting had been called to talk about the new at the college itself on Monday, December 10 at 8.30pm.

Read about the concerns over the closure in last week's story:

