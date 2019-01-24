Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

DG Oil are hiring a Oil tank (HGV) driver to join their expanding team.

The Board of Governors of Royal School Cavan invite applicants to apply for the position of accounts secretary/school bursar.

Drumshanbo Community Childcare Facilities CLG have a vacancy for a childcare practitioner to join their vibrant team.

Full-time and part-time motor mechanic positions are available for a garage in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Applications are invited for the positions of welding fabricator instructor and apprentice instructor ICT associate professional & cyber security by The Education and Training Board Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.