Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
Leitrim County Council invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Environmental Technician Grade l
The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service is recruiting a Support and Advocacy Worker.
Fenagh Childcare Ltd are recruiting for the position of Childcare Assistant.
Casey Accountants are seeking to fill a vacancy for an Accountant with a minimum of 12 months practice experience.
Extern are seeking to recruit a part-time Project Worker.
Cavan County Council are inviting applications for Retained/Part Time Fire Fighters.
Iconic Newspapers are looking for talented people to work as Production Sub-Editors.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
