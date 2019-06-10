SIPTU launches new welcome centre in Cavan

The SIPTU Cavan District Council has launched its new Welcome Centre and host a presentation event for long-serving union activists at the SIPTU offices on Ashe Street, Cavan.

Among those who addressed the opening event last Friday, June 7 were SIPTU general secretary designate, Joe Cunningham, SIPTU deputy general secretary organising and membership development, Ethel Buckley, head of SIPTU legal rights unit, Rachael Ryan and author and Labour historian, Francis Devine.

SIPTU Cavan district council co-ordinator, Denis Sheridan, said: “The new SIPTU Welcome Centre in Cavan (is) open to SIPTU members and the general public. Workers can call in for advice Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5.30pm. People who call into the Welcome Centre will be assisted with advice in a private and confidential manner. Our advocates will also provide them with representation if they wish to avail of the expertise and knowledge of the SIPTU Workers Right Centre concerning any workplace issues.”

SIPTU deputy general secretary, Gerry McCormack: “SIPTU has a strong and proud tradition of representing workers in Cavan. It is important that workers across the county know there is a centre available to advise them on their rights and legal entitlements.”