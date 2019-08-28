Gardai issue warning after theft of debit card

Gardai in Cavan/Monaghan are urging people to be vigilant after a member of the public had a debit card stolen and used fraudulently.

A post on the Cavan/Monaghan division facebook page notes: "Recently we received a report from a member of the public that after purchasing the weekly shop by debit card an unknown male approached and engaged in conversation. Sometime later it was discovered that the debit card in question was stolen and used on numerous occasions.



"If you purchase goods by credit /debit card please be vigilant for the opportunist fraudster lurking behind - always cover your pin. Be conscious of a stranger in such circumstances trying to engage. More often than not the more trusting members of our communities are targeted for this type of crime so please pass on this message to those who may not see this post."