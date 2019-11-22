Funding for emergency works at Belturbet national school

Fine Gael Senator for Cavan and Monaghan, Joe O’Reilly is pleased that the Department of Education and Skills has allocated funding for Emergency Works for Convent of Mercy National School, Belturbet.

“I am delighted to be informed by Minister Joe McHugh T.D. that funding is being allocated for Emergency Works for Convent of Mercy National School, Belturbet, for Mechanical Works.

“The provision of Emergency Works to schools across Cavan and Monaghan is essential in order to ensure sufficient school places exist in every community across the constituency.

“It is of the utmost importance that this Government continues to invest in educational infrastructure in Cavan and Monaghan, and across the country, in order to ensure that our children receive the best education possible in an environment which is conducive to their learning.

“We must work to ensure that students are provided with the greatest benefit possible from our education system, and in order to achieve this, it is essential that we provide our schools with the necessary resources to support both students and teachers.

“I will continue to actively engage with the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, and his Department in order to ensure the needs of all schools in Cavan and Monaghan are kept to the fore of the Department’s agenda, particularly in relation to the upkeep of our local schools, and their future development.”



