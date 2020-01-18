Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, January 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford

The death has occurred of Mrs Nell Duignan (nee Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Friday January 17th 2020 at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of doctors, nurses and carers. Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary (Australia), Philis (UK) and Evelyn (Nevy)(Ballinamuck), sons; Seamus (Dromad), Mickey (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, realatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her daughter Nevy and son in law Patsy McVeigh, Fearglass, Ballinamuck today, Sunday, 19th January, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (20th January) to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.



Jim Dillon, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Dillon Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Peacefully at his residence. Resposing at his residence on Sunday from 12noon to 5pm followed by removal of remains to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Predeceased by his sons Padraig and Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maryanne, sons Denis, Thomas, Sean and Francis. Daugher- in- law Alana, grandson Lee, brother Denis, sisters Nan and Maureen sister-in-law,brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Mary Bridget McNamara (née Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford

Formerly Fortwilliam, Newtoncashel, Co. Longford, peacefully at the North west Hospice Sligo. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Eugene, daughter Sheila, mother Sheila, partner Peter, uncle Michael, in-laws, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 11.30 followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private please.

Bridget (Bridie) McBride (née McHugh),Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

McBride Bridget (Bridie), nee McHugh, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 16th 2020, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and her son Anthony, sadly missed by her son Enda, daughter Monica, grandchildren Katherine, Liam and Tara, sister Eveline, brother Paul, niece Christine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers please, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

May they rest in peace.