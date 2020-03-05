Win flights home to Ireland for Cavan Calling!

Cavan Calling is offering you the chance to win flights to Ireland from anywhere in the world this August to attend Cavan’s exciting new homecoming festival.

This fantastic competition invites entrants to share their memories, impressions, or dreams of County Cavan through a story or photo posted to www.facebook.com/cavancalling, with the post receiving the most ‘likes’ winning this fantastic jet-setting prize. T&Cs apply.

This prize is ideal for a loved one living abroad so be sure and encourage friends and family to share their Cavan stories and pictures!

Cavan Calling will see Cavan people, those with ancestors from the Breffni County, or those with an affinity for Cavan, welcomed home for a weekend celebration of Cavan, its people, its culture, heritage, music, and landscape.

A packed programme of events has been lined up for ‘Cavan Calling’, with street concerts, an American Wake, colourful street performances and parades, a bumper fireworks extravaganza, a spectacular military show, theatre, exhibitions, talks, ancestry events, business networking opportunities, a gala ball and much, much more!

The inaugural #CavanDay will also be launched in Cavan on Saturday, 22nd August in an explosion of colour, music, spectacle, and dance - with a #CavanDay parade, street performance, music on the street and more.

From Dowra to Dubai, Ballyjamesduff to Boston, Cavan people across the globe are invited to shout about their county on Cavan Day. Those who can’t be in Cavan on the day can share their pictures, memories, and thoughts of Cavan on social media using the hashtag #CavanDay and tell the world they’re proud to be from Cavan!

Cavan is calling you home. Answer the call. 20th-23rd August 2020.

To join in, visit www.cavancalling.com, email info@cavandiaspora.com or follow @cavancalling on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram