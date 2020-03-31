Quinn companies donate PPE equipment for front line staff north and south

QIH have made a number of donations of PPR (Personal Protective Equipment) to front line staff at Cavan General Hospital and South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

QIH lay off 600 staff temporarily

A spokesperson said "As a company we’re doing what we can to support the healthcare workers on the frontline at this difficult time through donations of PPE and material for use in the manufacture of much needed protective equipment.

"Throughout Quinn Building Products and Quinn Packaging, we have donated all of our PPE stocks to various departments and wards in both South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh and Cavan General Hospital and a number of local care providers. This includes face masks, safety glasses, white overalls and gloves."

Quinn Packaging have also donated plastic PET sheet to Magherafelt based Bloc Blinds for use in the manufacture of disposable face shields. The company hope to be able to produce 22,000 face shields per day which will provide vital direct splash face protection to those bravely working on the front line against Covid-19.

Also read: QIH lay off 600 staff temporarily due to Covid-19