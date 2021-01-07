Isolating Loughan House prisoners get Netflix

Loughan House Open Prison in Blacklion, Co Cavan is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 in five prisoners.

Four of the five prisoners who tested positive were on Temporary Release and had been placed in quarantine on their return to Loughan House. There is no reported positive cases among staff to date.

Loughan House officals released Q&A statement to families who have members in the prison.

In the statement they say families will be informed of a positive for Covid-19, if you are registered as their next of kin. Prisoners who test positive are offered the opportunity to speak with their family members themselves. If necessary, our staff will contact families if any cases arise.

As a precaution, the Irish Prison Service are in agreement with the Public Health and the HSE that all prisoners and staff will be tested.

Services such as drug counsellors and psychology are currently reduced and will return when it is safe to do so. Psychology support is available over the phone, as is addiction support through Merchant’s Quay Ireland counsellors who will also operate a phone support services. The school is also currently closed. Prisoners involved in essential work and training activities will still be able to participate.

Prisoners will only be allowed out of their rooms for showering. The prison service said "We have also provided Netflix and

this will provide some entertainment in the evening."

Loughan House will continue to update on www.irishprisons.ie