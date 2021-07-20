World Geopark rebrands to boost tourism

The UNESCO Geopark in West Cavan and Fermanagh which includes the Marble Arch Caves, the Cuilcagh mountain, Cavan Burren and a mass historical and geological significant lands has re-branded in the hopes of boosting tourism to the region.

Until last week the famed area was known as the Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark. The two local authorities responsible - Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Cavan County Council - have agreed upon the new name: ‘Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark’.

Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre is located solely in County Fermanagh, and the councils explain they were keen to develop a brand to help create a clear sense of the Geopark as a place for everyone. The caves remain an integral part of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark along with sites such as Cavan Burren Park, Shannon Pot, Lough Navar, and Cuilcagh Boardwalk.

“As the Geopark designation in counties Cavan and Fermanagh continues to evolve we are delighted to introduce this rebrand which will build on the incredible work done by many to date in ensuring this landscape and the communities who live in it continue to be recognised by UNESCO,” said Geopark manager, Gráinne O’Connor.

“We are committed to continuing in our mission to preserve and celebrate the unique heritage, geology, archaeology and culture of this landscape, working in tandem with local communities and businesses.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chief Executive, Alison McCullagh observed that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Geopark.

“This renaming and rebranding represents a re-focus on the area, its people, history, and geography.

“Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark enjoys a world-renowned reputation not only as the world’s first transnational geopark, but also for its spectacular and geologically significant landscapes.

“Geoparks have a commitment to benefit the local economy, through the attraction of visitors to the area and the subsequent creation of jobs and businesses and I am confident that Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark will continue to support sustainable tourism in the long term," she added.

Chief Executive of Cavan County Council, Tommy Ryan, was eager to stress the benefits of the project to the locality.

“Counties Cavan and Fermanagh are fortunate to share spectacular scenery, unique geology, rich heritage, and welcoming, vibrant communities and this new brand identity will showcase the very best of what our Geopark has to offer to visitors and to those who live and work here.

“Sharing a UNESCO-accredited Geopark has brought many benefits to County Cavan, and I look forward to working with our friends and neighbours in County Fermanagh to further grow our sustainable tourism product, to increase awareness of our natural environment, and to further foster engagement with this unique resource among all residents in the UNESCO Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark,” added Mr Ryan.

Chair of the Geopark Committee, Cllr John Paul Feeley, predicted the rebrand will drive further sustainable growth in “this remarkable region”.

“Having had the good fortune to grow up in the shadow of Cuilcagh, I have always known that there is something special about this landscape, and the people who reside here. The Geopark, which has been a tremendous example of cross-border collaboration, gave a name to that hitherto unspoken yet unmistakable magic that this area possesses, and this new brand will further articulate all that the region has to offer.”

To find out more information including all the activities and location in the Cuilcagh Lakeslands Geopark visit here.