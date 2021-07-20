Status Yellow weather warning issued as heatwave continues

Leitrim
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Warning for high temperatures with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night until Friday, July 23.
Met Eireann say temperatures could be as high as 30 degrees Ccelsius in some areas with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees. The weather warning comes into effect at 1pm today, Tuesday July 20 until 9am Friday, July 23.
Wednesday night could be "uncomfortably warm and humid."
Some scattered showers are expected on Friday, July 23 which should help cool down the air going into the weekend.
** Remember to wear SPF all day**
