Young boy dies following recovery from lake

Lough Sheelin
A 15-year-old boy who was recovered from Lough Sheelin yesterday afternoon has died in hospital.
The boy was swimming in the lake, which is located on the border of Westmeath, Meath and Cavan. He was rescued from the water shortly before 3pm.
The boy was then taken to CHI Temple Street where he condition was described as serious. He has since passed away.
On Wednesday, a woman in her late 20s died after a drowning incident in Loch Gowna in Co Cavan.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man in his 70s who was snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim failed to return to the surface.
His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.
In Fermanagh, a 55-year-old man died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area on Wednesday morning.
