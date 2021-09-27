Drugs and branded clothing seized in Cavan

Gardai in County Cavan seized drugs and high end clothing last Friday night, September 24 under an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the region.
Bailieboro Gardai searched a local premises in the area and found a quantity of cannabis along with other drug accessories.
A sum of cash was also discovered along with some high end branded clothing and a Rolex watch.A male in his thirties was subsequently interviewed and a file is currently being prepared for the DPP.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.