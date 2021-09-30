Search

30/09/2021

Education Minister meets West Cavan group against school merger

Minister Norma Foley

Minister for Education Norma Foley

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Education Minister Norma Foley has committed to engaging with stakeholders in a "positive" way regarding education proposals to merge St Mogues' College Bawnboy and St Bricin's Voational School into a new facility in Ballyconnell.

The Save Our Schools campaigners met with the Minister in Dublin yesterday.

Both sides agreed to continue meeting and communicating regarding the proposed and agreed merger by Cavan Monaghan ETB.

