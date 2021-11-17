Man hospitalised after incident at Lakeland, Killeshandra

Incident at Lakeland Dairies Killeshandra
The Health and Safety Authority have launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries following an accident at the Lakeland Dairies plant in Killeshandra, Co Cavan.
The man, aged in his 20s was carrying out work at Lakeland's Killeshandra site. He was seriously injured following at approximately 3:30pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, November 16.
The young man was subsequently conveyed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for serious injuries sustained.
Lakeland confirmed the incident and said they are investigating what happened.
A spokesperson for Lakeland confirmed: “The emergency services were called and attended promptly and the individual person affected was taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.”
