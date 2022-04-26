Lakeland Dairies seek planning permission at Killeshandra

Lakeland Dairies Killeshandra
Lakeland Dairies is seeking permission to erect s new silo at its Killeshandra base.
At its Church Street factory in Killeshandra, the works would include the demolition of a single story laboratory building to facilitate the construction of two, 20 metre high silos.
The demolition and erection of the silos would take around three months.
It is also erecting two silos at it's Bailieborough site in Cavan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.