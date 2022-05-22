Funding to boost tourism and create jobs in West Cavan

The Government has announced they are to fund a manager and three full time posts at the tourism hub at Trivia House, Swanlinbar which sits on the border with Northern Ireland and is the gateway to the Geopark and Cavan Burren.

Swanlinbar Development Association is one of seven organisations nationwide being added to the Department of Rural and Community Development's 'Community Services Programme'.

Minister and local TD, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the news this morning. Under the programme, her Department will fund a manager and three full-time posts at Trivia House.

This programme supports voluntary and community bodies by providing specific funding for staff members, including a full time manager.

The support for Swanlinbar Development Association CLG relates to the ongoing operation of Trivia House and services there.

The social enterprise promotes tourism in the area through the provision of hostel accommodation with seven bedroom as well as meeting local community needs through the operation of a community meeting room for hire and use. A separate building at the back is used as a digital hub for rental and use; while a bike hire facility for visitors and the residents is also based at Trivia House.

The programme provides €32,000 per manager working a 39-hour week and €19,033 for every full time equivalent (FTE).