Search

26 May 2022

€500,000 for Cavan General Hospital

Cavan General Hospital

Cavan General Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

26 May 2022 11:09 AM

€0.5m is being made available to Cavan General Hospital for the provision of a new three-story extension block which will comprise of a new Endoscopy Suite, ward accommodation and the relocation of the existing Emergency Department (ED).

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan & North Meath, Niamh Smyth, has today welcomed the approval and publication of the Health Service Executive’s Capital Plan for 2022.

The health capital allocation in 2022 for the construction and equipping of health facilities is €1.02bn, an increase of 4% on 2021. This investment enables the HSE to plan and fund the projects that were included in previous plans and to progress additional evaluated and prioritised projects in 2022.

Deputy Smyth said, "I'm delighted that the Government has provided €5.7m to further upgrade public health care facilities across Cavan-Monaghan. Capital investment has a key role to play in enhancing service provision and ensuring the delivery of high quality and safe health and social care.

"€0.5m is being made available to Cavan General Hospital for the provision of a new three-story extension block which will comprise of a new Endoscopy Suite, ward accommodation and the relocation of the existing Emergency Department (ED). The relocated ED will contain 2 resuscitation bays, 10 major treatment bays, 6 minors treatment bays as well as 3 paediatric and 3 isolation rooms. As part of this project an overall hospital electrical and communications upgrade will also be required.

"In Virginia, €0.1m has been allocated for the purchase of a two-acre site at Rahardrum, at the rear of the existing Primary Care Unit for the future development of health services.

"€5.1m has been set aside for Monaghan town where a Primary Care Centre is to be developed at St Davnet's which is to include a Mental Health Primary Care Centre.

"The publication of this plan by my party colleague and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is a continued sign of the investment taking place in our health service."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media