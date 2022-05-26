€500,000 for Cavan General Hospital

€0.5m is being made available to Cavan General Hospital for the provision of a new three-story extension block which will comprise of a new Endoscopy Suite, ward accommodation and the relocation of the existing Emergency Department (ED).

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan & North Meath, Niamh Smyth, has today welcomed the approval and publication of the Health Service Executive’s Capital Plan for 2022.

The health capital allocation in 2022 for the construction and equipping of health facilities is €1.02bn, an increase of 4% on 2021. This investment enables the HSE to plan and fund the projects that were included in previous plans and to progress additional evaluated and prioritised projects in 2022.

Deputy Smyth said, "I'm delighted that the Government has provided €5.7m to further upgrade public health care facilities across Cavan-Monaghan. Capital investment has a key role to play in enhancing service provision and ensuring the delivery of high quality and safe health and social care.

"€0.5m is being made available to Cavan General Hospital for the provision of a new three-story extension block which will comprise of a new Endoscopy Suite, ward accommodation and the relocation of the existing Emergency Department (ED). The relocated ED will contain 2 resuscitation bays, 10 major treatment bays, 6 minors treatment bays as well as 3 paediatric and 3 isolation rooms. As part of this project an overall hospital electrical and communications upgrade will also be required.

"In Virginia, €0.1m has been allocated for the purchase of a two-acre site at Rahardrum, at the rear of the existing Primary Care Unit for the future development of health services.

"€5.1m has been set aside for Monaghan town where a Primary Care Centre is to be developed at St Davnet's which is to include a Mental Health Primary Care Centre.

"The publication of this plan by my party colleague and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is a continued sign of the investment taking place in our health service."