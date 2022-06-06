Public consultation on multi-million Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren development

Artist impression of the elevated walkway at the Cavan Burren
Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark are hosting public consultation evenings this week to inform and engage with the local community about proposed developments at Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren Forest Park as funded under Fáilte Ireland capital investment programme, Platforms for Growth.
You can join the consultation at St Patrick's Hall, Glangevlin on Tuesday, June 7, or in Market House in Blacklion, Wednesday June 8 or in Swanlinbar Community Hall on Thursday, June 9.
Each consultation will take place from 7-9pm with refreshments served.
The consultation will discuss the plans for the €6.4million project approved for the Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren development into a major tourist attraction.
The consultation will inform locals about the works and changes expected during the construction of the new attractions part funded by Fáilte Ireland.
