Teenager dies and two hospitalised following tragic Cavan road crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision, involving a car and lorry that occurred on the N3, Kilnalack, Co Cavan at approximately 6pm this evening, Thursday, June 9.

A male juvenile aged 17, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he later died.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.