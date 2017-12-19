Day 19: Win a Star Wars goodie bag from Carrick Cineplex

On the 19th Day of Christmas Carrick Cineplex gave to me.....

We have a fantastic prize to giveaway today courtesy of the wonderful people at Carrick Cineplex.

With the official release of the latest in the Star Wars film franchise last week - The Last Jedi - Carrick Cineplex has a Star Wars goodie bag to giveaway today as part of our 21 Days of Christmas Gift Giveaway!

To win this prize all you have to do is answer the following question:

Who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars? Is it:

a) Leo Varadkar

b) Harrison Ford

c) Mark Hamill

Just email your answer, along with your name address and contact details to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie

Don't forget to include the words Day 19 in the subject line of the email.

The competition will remain open until 1pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.