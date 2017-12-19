Some festive recipe inspiraton from Lidl's Paul Flynn

Christmas soup

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 Oaklands Red Onions (268g), peeled and sliced

1 Turnip (934g), peeled and diced

1 packet of Carrot and Parsnips (500g) peeled, trimmed and diced

2 Oaklands Pears (375g), peeled, cored and diced

1 knob of Dairy Manor Butter (50g)

A little Sage or Thyme

1 litre Water

1 Kania Chicken Stock Cube

350ml Mulled Wine

1 packet of Alesto Cranberry and Macadamia Nut Mix (70g)

A little lightly Coolree Creamery whipped cream (optional)

Kania Salt and Pepper to season



Method:

1. Sweat the onions gently in the butter for 10 minutes, making sure there's a lid on the pot for best effect. Add the carrots, parsnips, turnips and sage and continue to sweat the vegetables for a further 10 minutes.

2. Add the pears, water, mulled wine and stock cube. Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes then blend until smooth and season.

3. When ready serve in warm bowls with a drizzle of whipped cream and a scattering of cranberry and macadamia mix



Roast Turkey, Belotta Ham, Apple and Sprout Mash

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

For the Stuffing:

125g Dairy Manor butter

3 Onions, small, finely chopped

125g Dulano Bacon Lardons

20 Sage Leaves, fresh, roughly chopped

1 packet Connell Bakery Fresh Breadcrumbs

125g Alesto Walnuts, roughly chopped

1 pinch freshly cracked Kania Salt and Pepper, to taste

For the Turkey:

1 fresh Bally Manor Irish Whole Turkey (about 6kg)

4 Oaklands Onions, peeled and sliced into thick rings

1 glug of Primadonna Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pinch freshly cracked Kania Salt and Pepper, to taste

2 x Woodgate Irish Apple Cider cans

80g Deluxe Iberian ham, or Serrano ham

For the Brussels Sprout and Apple Mash:

12 potatoes, medium, peeled and halved

24 Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and washed

350ml Coolree Creamery Whole Milk

80g Dairy Manor Butter

1 pinch freshly cracked Kania Salt and Pepper, to taste

2 apples, medium, peeled and finely diced at the last minute

Method:

1. To make the stuffing, melt the butter in a wide pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and sweat slowly in the butter for 5 minutes or so until the onions are soft and transparent – do not allow them to brown. Add in the bacon lardons and cook for another few minutes. Finally add the chopped sage, breadcrumbs, walnuts and season with salt and pepper. Set the mixture aside until needed.

2. Pre-heat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Remove the neck from inside the turkey and trim off any excess fat from the opening. Stuff the turkey but make sure not to pack the stuffing too tightly.

3. Spread the onion slices evenly on the base of the roasting tray – these will act as a trivet. Place the turkey on top of the onions and the neck, splash over with olive oil and season generously, massaging the oil into the skin of the turkey. Pour one can of cider around the bird – this will flavour it during cooking and ensure you have a lovely moist turkey. Cover tightly with tinfoil and place in the oven for 2 ½ hours. When the 2 ½ hours have elapsed, remove the turkey from the oven, turn the oven temperature up to 185°C/360°F/Gas Mark 4, throw away the foil and pour the second can of cider over the bird before returning to the oven for another hour.

4. To make the sprout mash, first boil the potatoes. While the potatoes are boiling, prepare the sprouts. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and cook the sprouts till they are soft but not mushy, 4 – 5 minutes should do it. Then drain and plunge them into iced water for a minute. When they are cold, dry them, slice them in half and set aside. When the potatoes are cooked, drain and mash, adding milk and butter as you go to form a nice soft, creamy mash. Taste and season well. Keep the potatoes in their pot and transfer to a low oven or cover tightly to keep warm. Put aside until the turkey is ready.

5. Make sure to baste the turkey a few times during the last cooking phase as this will give a lovely sheen to the bird. When cooked, transfer the turkey to another tray and allow to rest, then strain off the cooking juices into a jug. Leave to sit for 10 minutes to let the fat rise to the surface then scoop if off and pour the jus into a small pan and reduce by one-third to make gravy.

6. To finish the mash, put the pot of mashed potato back over a low heat to warm through and add in the Brussel sprouts and chopped apple. Mix well and allow to heat through.

7. Carve the turkey and arrange a layer of mash in the centre of warmed plates. Scoop out some stuffing and place it beside the mash, before arranging the turkey on top. Drizzle over the gravy, drape over with Iberian or Serrano ham and serve.

Tip: A tablespoon of mustard mixed through the mash will add a lovely flavour. If using a frozen turkey, make sure to allow plenty of time for it to defrost properly. This will take at least a day out of the fridge.